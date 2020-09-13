Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg involved in fatality accident; statement of cooperation issued

In a press conference this afternoon, Governor Noem and the South Dakota Highway Patrol announced that last night, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatality accident on Highway 14, just west of Highmore.

The Attorney General’s office issued this statement immediately following the press conference:

A STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG REGARDING THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

Without knowing any facts at this time, I can say that knowing Jason, he’s as straightlaced as they come, so I’m guessing this is a horrible and unfortunate accident.

Please keep everyone involved in your prayers as the matter is investigated.