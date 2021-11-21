From the Associated Press, South Dakota Democrats have to get their checkbooks out to right some wrongs with regards to how they handle(d) campaign finance. And it’s going to cost them a pretty penny:
The South Dakota Democratic Party said Friday it has paid a $40,000 penalty and rid its accounts of $2,500 in contributions for campaign finance violations during the 2016 presidential election.
and..
The party has faced multiple financial issues in recent years, but its chairman Randy Seiler said the fines settled all violations with federal election regulators. The party has overhauled its leadership since 2019.
40k? Whoof. That’s especially tough considering what’s in their federal account at the moment:
Only 25k, and that includes a lot of welfare from the Democrats National Committee. Which means they might have to dig into their state account – if they have it
7 thoughts on “Bad news for South Dakota Democrats. $40k fine, and returning $2500 in donations for not following campaign finance rules.”
Woof, indeed. Perhaps Mr. Seiler will pony up some of his demon-weed money to bail out the Democrat Party. He had a sock full of cash to legalize the weed, and it cannot all be spent yet.
The Wacky Weed friends should help bail out the SD Dems. It’s what they ran on and will be known for being the Wacky Weed Party, Defund Police and Dangerous Democratic Run Cities due to exploding crime. 2022 is going to be a dark and dismal year to be a Democrat especially in South Dakota.
You mean that wacky weed a majority of South Dakotans voted to legalize?
I bet the Governor can’t wait to get that infrastructure money just as she lobbied for all that covid money. SD can’t survive without their socialist behavior dependence from Washington. The Republican party of SD should be called the Socialist party of SD.
we have already been through that, what happens to federal funds if the state doesn’t accept them. They don’t go back to the US treasury to pay down the debt, they just go to some other state.
If the federal government is giving money away, it makes no sense to refuse it. Think of it like a family, say, parents, who want to give each of their children $1000. And one says, I don’t need it, why don’t you use it to pay down your mortgage or fix your roof?” and they respond, “no, we’ll give your share to your brother to spend on booze and weed.”
It’s like that, really, it’s like that.
How about a rebate check to everybody. Use the covid money for infrastructure.
Politically they have nothing to contribute as a state party and will never amount to anything. The days of George McGovern and those old Dems are long gone. The real battles are within the SDGOP.