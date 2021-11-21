Bad news for South Dakota Democrats. $40k fine, and returning $2500 in donations for not following campaign finance rules.

From the Associated Press, South Dakota Democrats have to get their checkbooks out to right some wrongs with regards to how they handle(d) campaign finance. And it’s going to cost them a pretty penny:

The South Dakota Democratic Party said Friday it has paid a $40,000 penalty and rid its accounts of $2,500 in contributions for campaign finance violations during the 2016 presidential election. and.. The party has faced multiple financial issues in recent years, but its chairman Randy Seiler said the fines settled all violations with federal election regulators. The party has overhauled its leadership since 2019.

Read it all here.

40k? Whoof. That’s especially tough considering what’s in their federal account at the moment:

Only 25k, and that includes a lot of welfare from the Democrats National Committee. Which means they might have to dig into their state account – if they have it