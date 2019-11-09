Because Dems needed an even worse candidate for US Senate. Clara Hart to announce.

From the Argus Leader, apparently Dems needed an even worse candidate than Dan Ahlers to run for US Senate:

Clara Hart, a Sioux Falls resident who holds several leadership roles in the community, is running as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. Hart is expected to formally announce on Thursday her candidacy for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, who hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll seek reelection. Former Democratic legislator Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids is also a candidate for the Senate seat.

Read that here.

Instead of Ahlers, who has won maybe twice, she wants people to vote for herself, the candidate who has never been able to win at all.

Interestingly, in the article, Hart attempts to deride Rounds as a career politician. Despite her record of several attempts of her own:

She has previously run for the state Senate in 2008, Sioux Falls City Council in 2010 and for the state House in 2016. She fell short of receiving enough signatures to run for the Sioux Falls City Council in 2018.

Apparently she can accuse Rounds of being a career politician ….because he’s run for about as many offices as she has… but he’s actually been able to win?

I will give her this. Despite never winning, she knows how to spend massive amounts of campaign cash and accomplish absolutely nothing.

So, at least Hart, a fan favorite of Bernie Sanders, can say she’d fit in just fine with the other Washington DC Democrats.￼