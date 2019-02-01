Bonus Billie Beg week! Sutton send out yet another e-mail looking for cash. Posted on February 1, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Good gosh. Billie Sutton, who lost November’s election for Governor must really need $5000, as his never-ending campaign sent not just one, but two e-mails out this week proclaiming his need to raise $5k before today. It’s a Bonus Billie Beg week! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Come on now.. you cant expect him to use his wifes millions can you? Has to get money somehow! This is kind of exciting.. like, whats he gonna run for next?!?.. when will he announce it!??? Where is this money gonna go???.. Im on the edge of my seat.