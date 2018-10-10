7 Replies to “Candidate Video – Joel Koskan for State Senate”

  4. Anonymous

    ” improve our schools, cut taxes ”

    What are his plans to improve schools with cutting taxes?

    Cutting taxes? How much fat is left on that bone? Turning state paved roads & highways back to gravel?

    Reply
  5. Lee Schoenbeck

    A very good person, and for the smart alack anonymous above, the Koskans live on one of the few gravel STATE HIGHWAYS in South Dakota

    Reply
  6. Tim Begalka

    The subtitle should say “Mellette County” , not just Mellette, so as not to confuse it with the town about 100 miles away.

    Reply

