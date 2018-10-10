Candidate Video – Joel Koskan for State Senate Posted on October 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Great guy!!!
Good video.
Good job, Joel! He will do good things for S.D.
” improve our schools, cut taxes ”
What are his plans to improve schools with cutting taxes?
Cutting taxes? How much fat is left on that bone? Turning state paved roads & highways back to gravel?
A very good person, and for the smart alack anonymous above, the Koskans live on one of the few gravel STATE HIGHWAYS in South Dakota
They are not attacks but legitimate questions for someone running for the state legislature.
The subtitle should say “Mellette County” , not just Mellette, so as not to confuse it with the town about 100 miles away.