City of Sioux Falls rolls out new shared logo. Posted on April 14, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 6 Comments ↓ Taking a moment aside from the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Sioux Falls is rolling out a new logo for the City and some participating entities today:
I am relieved. Thought it was going to be that awful Sioux Falls flag.
I understand what is being attempted with the “One Sioux Falls” effort. Frustration with the disconnection and duplication of effort associated with economic development led one former mayor to disassociate himself from most, if not all, nongovernmental economic development efforts.
The risk associated with “One Sioux Falls” is the same that accompanies all one-stop shopping. As Margaret Sumption said many years ago, “One-stop shopping is great – as long as you like the store.” If you don’t like the store, of if the store doesn’t meet your needs, you’re either out of luck or, at best, your options are limited and more difficult to access.
Meh
Not being from Sioux Falls I’m scratching my head going seriously? In a covid crisis we are rolling out logos and spending time acting like this matters?
No one will care about a logo at this time.
There you go…dealing with a logo but no contact tracing Smithfield positive Covid cases throughout community. We feel like we are in land of OZ with “scarecrow” leading.
handling such important issues like this during a pandemic….