Release: DSS offers help to families in need

DSS offers help to families in need

PIERRE – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to individuals and families across South Dakota including financial hardships and the Department of Social Services (DSS) reminds the public it has programs to help.

“The mission of the Department of Social Services is to create strong families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “When families are struggling, there are options to help support and strengthen them.”

For families dealing with financial stress, there are economic assistance programs available through DSS that may help. Programs include assistance with nutrition, home heating, and healthcare expenses, as well as temporary financial assistance for very low-income families with children who are deprived of parental support. Eligibility varies by program. To apply, go online to dss.sd.govand click on the Economic Assistance tab or call your local DSS office. Contact information for offices across South Dakota is available by clicking on the Find Your Local Office link at dss.sd.gov.

Childcare assistance is also available to families who meet income guidelines and minimum work and/or school requirements. Additional information including application forms are available by clicking on the Child Care tab at dss.sd.gov.

“These are difficult times and the Department of Social Services is committed to helping support families through them,” Gill said. “If an individual lost their job or a family had wages significantly reduced, that can add a lot of stress to an already difficult situation. We are here to help when families need it.”

-30-