Clara Hart for US Senate had 1 donation in 2019. $400 raised. Period.

Looking at the 2019 year end FEC Reports, Clara Hart for US Senate had 1 donation in 2019. Period.

Not much else to say about Democrat US Senate Candidate Clara Hart and her campaign for US Senate against incumbent Senator Mike Rounds.

Clara Hart 4q 2019 by Pat Powers on Scribd

$400 raised. Nothing Spent.

And actually, I don’t know that she needed to file, as I think the threshold is $500 before you start reporting. But she did.