Within hours of her submitting the paperwork to the FEC, it looks like Dusty is already pulling Taffy.
Well, pulling the Taffy card as a reason to send out a fundraising e-mail to his supporters in anticipation of an attack strategy that will be coming against him:
“Not all officeholders and candidates focus on getting things done. A recent TV story about my opponent noted she has a reputation for being on the attack, as opposed to delivering results. She’s “drawn the ire” of Governor Kristi Noem and has been a “vocal opponent” of our state’s policies.”
Looks like Dusty isn’t going to be shy about pointing out his opponent’s record.
(And if you want to contribute, you can visit dustyjohnson.com. )
3 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson already has note off to raise money from Taffy challenge”
Taffy Howard is a responsible Conservative who listens to those she represents. She is fiscally conservative. She is also former military and loves the United States, South Dakota and those she serves. She stands by her convictions.
Yes, she is the opposite of Dusty Johnson Howdy Doody) , who blows with the wind, lies to those he supposedly serves and seems to follow the Democrat platform instead of the Republican Platform, just like the two RINO Senators from South Dakota.
I have an Aunt Lorraine who is in a nursing home unaware of her surroundings. Just like the commenter above.Because if Lorraine had a clue she would see that Taffy spends her days in the legislative session passing nothing but wind.
Ms. Lorraine, you should take your name-calling over to Mr. H’s blogging spot. Most fellows there are out-of-state name-callers who can’t vote for Mr. Johnson, but they will all like your approach and tell you Ms. Howard is pretty. They won’t tell you the reason she gets nothing done in the legislatures.