Johnson in Eureka & Mobridge Tomorrow

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will be in Eureka to tour Dakota Woodworking. Johnson will also tour Mobridge Regional Hospital. In the afternoon, he will host a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Pinning Ceremony and an “Inside Scoop” town hall. South Dakotans are encouraged to attend both the Vietnam Veteran ceremony and the town hall.

What: Dakota Woodworking Tour

When: Thursday, August 5; 11:00 AM CT

Where: Dakota Woodworking 614 7th Street, Eureka, SD 57437

What: Mobridge Regional Hospital Tour

When: Thursday, August 5; 2:10 PM CT

Where: Mobridge Regional Hospital, 1401 10th Avenue West, Mobridge, SD 57601

What: Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Pinning Ceremony

When: Thursday, August 5; 3:30 PM CT

Where: Mobridge City Park, 6th Street East & Main Street, Mobridge, SD 57601

What: Inside Scoop Town Hall

When: Thursday, August 5; 4:30 PM CT

Where: Dairy Queen 407 East Grand Crossing, Mobridge, SD 57601

