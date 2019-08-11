Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Inside Scoop with Dusty – August 9, 2019

The Inside Scoop with Dusty

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

Photo by John Davis of the Aberdeen American News. Rep. Johnson hosts an Inside Scoop at the Twist Cone in Aberdeen, for the full article by Elisa Sand click here.

An average summer day in South Dakota is 82 degrees. While I am in the state for the August work period, I want to make sure I get face time with as many of you as possible. To help beat the heat and hear from South Dakotans at the same time, I’m making stops at ice cream shops throughout the state to get the “Inside Scoop.” I am always looking for more opportunities to sit down with constituents and have a conversation. What better way than over ice cream?

The more I hear from folks at home, the better I can do my job. Over the last eight months I have appreciated the phone calls, emails, Facebook messages and letters I’ve received while I’m in Washington, but nothing beats a face-to-face conversation. If you have a question, I want to answer it – if you have a concern, I want to hear it.

So far this summer I have hosted eight “Inside Scoops” throughout South Dakota. I made my first stop at Armadillos in Rapid City and more than thirty people throughout the community showed up to discuss trade, immigration, and healthcare. I also stopped in Hot Springs, Murdo, Miller, Belle Fourche and at the Twist Cone in Aberdeen. In the next several weeks, I have more than a dozen Inside Scoops planned and hopefully one brings me to your community! If you want to have a chat over ice cream, check out my events tab on Facebook or keep an eye out in your local newspaper. Everyone is welcome to attend—children, grandparents, neighbors, friends—and no ticket is required to participate in an Inside Scoop.

Whether it’s three people or thirty people in attendance, these conversations make a difference. In Miller, I was able to hear one-on-one from Gene, a farmer, about his tough planting year. Often, these personal stories provide the inspiration behind legislation and are also something I carry with me to Washington in conversations with my colleagues about issues important to South Dakota.

Next up, I’m headed to Oacoma, Flandreau, Watertown, and Pierre. Whether you simply want to say hello, or you have a pressing issue you would like to discuss, feel free to stop by. I look forward to meeting many of you at an Inside Scoop this summer, so bring your questions, comments, concerns, and of course, an appetite for ice cream.

