Consultant suing Annette Bosworth for not getting paid. I’m shocked, I tell you. Shocked.

Per the Argus Leader, She’s baaaack….

An employee of former U.S. Senate candidate Annette Bosworth has filed a lawsuit claiming he wasn’t paid for services he rendered to Bosworth’s legal defense fund. Mitchell Olson says he was hired by the Dr. Annette Bosworth Legal Defense Fund in June 2016 as a consultant. He was paid $4,000 a month from the fund, working primarily from the home of Bosworth and her husband, Chad Haber, who is also named in the lawsuit. Olson said he wasn’t paid for work he performed in May, June and July of this year. He says he is owed $24,000 for work that included scripts and video for movies. and… Bosworth said Monday that she knew Olson but was unaware he had filed a lawsuit. She said she has no direct connection with the legal defense fund. “There was a threat of this but I have nothing to do with it,” she said, calling it “sad.”

Read it here.

I’d brought up the Bosworth Legal Defense Fund before, but apparently it shares something in common with Annette. Both of them have complaints about not paying their bill.

I’d never heard of a Mitchell Olson who was involved in state politics before. According to the voter database, there’s 2 of them in Sioux Falls. Someone asked if it was the Mitchell Olson who was on Survivor, but I don’t have a clue.

I kind of feel bad for the guy, as I’ve gotten burned before from someone who turned out to be a bit of a shit. Thankfully, it wasn’t a lot, but it’s more the principle.

What are your thoughts on this? Aside from the obvious lesson of when it comes to Annette…..”cash up front” might be the Golden Rule.

