David Wheeler of Huron announces State Senate Run

From Performance Radio in Huron, Republican David Wheeler has announced that he’s going to be running for the State Senate for the seat that Senator Jim White is termed out of:

David Wheeler announced today his intention to run for the South Dakota State Senate from District 22 (Beadle and Kingsbury Counties) in the 2020 election. Wheeler has been a member of the Huron School Board for the past seven years, serving three years as board president. He was appointed by Governor Daugaard last year to serve on the South Dakota Lottery Commission. In announcing his candidacy, Wheeler said he is excited for this opportunity to represent his district in the Legislature. “In this role, I will work to strengthen our schools, be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, and advocate for more local control of government. I will always strive to protect the rights and freedoms we all enjoy.”

Wheeler Announces Bid for State Senate

Wheeler, a Republican, is seeking the seat currently held by Sen. Jim White, who is term limited. White will serve as Wheeler’s campaign committee treasurer. “Sen. White is a respected and effective leader,” said Wheeler “and I am grateful for his support.” Sen. White said, “I am excited to be part of David Wheeler’s campaign. From my experience, it takes dedication to our legislative process, the ability to work as a team with other legislators and the executive branch, and recognition of the values that your constituents bring to the day-to-day decisions. David Wheeler brings all of these qualities to the district as a candidate for the office of District 22 Senator.”

Wheeler, son of Ron Wheeler and Marie Wheeler, was born and raised in Huron. He attended college at the University of South Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in political science, a Master of Public Administration degree, and his law degree. He practices law in Huron with the firm of Blue, Wheeler & Banks. He and his wife, Kristin Wheeler, have three young children. His is active in his church on a local and state level and is a cub scout den leader. He is a member of the Huron Community Campus Board overseeing the city’s efforts to provide higher education opportunities locally, and is active in various other community organizations.

###