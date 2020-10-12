So is Democrat Brooke Abdallah trying to make herself look more palatable to the conservative voters of District 31 by picturing herself with a Trump sign in the background (as well as one for fellow House 31 competitor Scott Odenbach)?
So is Democrat Brooke Abdallah trying to make herself look more palatable to the conservative voters of District 31 by picturing herself with a Trump sign in the background (as well as one for fellow House 31 competitor Scott Odenbach)?
3 thoughts on “Democrat House Candidate Brooke Abdallah posting on facebook with her sign alongside a Trump sign.”
Odenbach will be an excellent representative and I think he would also be a good majority leader or speaker one day.
Is Brooke Abdallah one of the many “Bernie or Bust” Bernie Sanders supporters that are voting to re-elect President Trump?
Yeah .. no.