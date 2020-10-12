Democrat House Candidate Brooke Abdallah posting on facebook with her sign alongside a Trump sign.

So is Democrat Brooke Abdallah trying to make herself look more palatable to the conservative voters of District 31 by picturing herself with a Trump sign in the background (as well as one for fellow House 31 competitor Scott Odenbach)?


