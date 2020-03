TJ Just-former mayor of Sisseton and Owner of 3 Bean Coffee is running for House District 1 with Tamara St John, and they are looking for a few good Republicans to drive through to sign petitions!

3 Bean Coffee in Sisseton

Today till 4pm and open Sunday

Drive up, get a coffee, sign his petition. The GOP has a great chance to take back district 1 this year, and they need your help!