District 30 House Primary continues adding people. Matt Smith of Hermosa filing campaign finance paperwork as candidate

The District 30 House Republican Primary just grew a little more this week, as Matthew Smith filed a Statement of Organization:

I believe this is the dude on KOTA Radio, or at least podcasting through them, who is always featuring Taffy Howard & Tonchi Weaver.

He joins several others in the race already. Right now, I have down:

Trish Ladner (R – Incumbent)

Matthew Monfore (R)

Patrick Baumann (R)

Stephen Saint (R)

Matthew J. Smith (R)

…and possibly Dennis Krull (R – Incumbent)

And I also heard there could be another one or two out there still coming making this a six or seven-way primary.

If Krull is in the race, he would be the most likely to hold his seat. We’ll see how the rest would tumble out as they progress in the campaign.