Toby “Dumpster Fire” Doeden attacks GOP, calls them corrupt.. and then tries to endorse his own candidates.

It looks like Toby “Dumpster Fire” Doeden and associates are back at it, despite Doeden quickly backing away from running for office himself. Instead of taking some time off to attack Taylor Swift he has now decided he is going to bless us with his pronouncements on which Republicans are good and which are bad.

First this morning, Doeden started out by declaring all republican elected officials bad, calling legislators and our federal delegation weak and compromised, claiming his new “conservative coalition” will change this.

How? He doesn’t really go into it because it would require supporting candidates or maybe even actually voting in the Republican Primary, something that has escaped Doeden to date, since previously he has been more content to spend his time applying for assistance from the federal government.

After throwing out his bomb, a short time later, Doeden went further and posted his first endorsement, supporting State Rep. Fred Deutsch in the D4 Senate primary:

Somehow, I see Fred looking at that going something along the lines Gee, thanks, but I’m good. Real good. I’m just going to keep doing my thing over here...

I’m not sure I know of a lot of candidates who are actually looking for an endorsement of a clown who has never voted in a Republican primary, and whose own electoral ambitions collapsed after a few stones were thrown at his “Dumpster Fire” of a campaign effort.

But, who knows. It’s one of those years where nobody can guess what will be on the bingo card.