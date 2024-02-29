Senator John Thune: Biden’s Inflation Crisis Hits Hardworking Americans

 “[T]he Biden inflation crisis has made life harder for a lot of people. It’s harder to save. Harder to get ahead. Harder to make ends meet.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the harsh realities families are facing due to President Biden’s self-inflicted inflation crisis. Thune noted that President Biden’s misguided and costly economic policies have forced Americans to grapple with high prices, elevated interest rates, mounting debt, and shrinking savings.

 

  2. Biden had help from the republican national leaders that continue to not pass budgets but instead pass omnibus bills, Continuing resolutions, and debt ceiling raising bills.

