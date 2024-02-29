Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Burton “Burt” Elliot

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, in honor of former state legislator Burton “Burt” Elliot. He represented Brown County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 2001-2008.

A memorial service for former state legislator Burt Elliot will take place at 11:00 am on April 20th, 2024, at the Plymouth Congregational UCC (431 W Melgaard Rd, Aberdeen, SD, 57401).

##