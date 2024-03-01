From the book of face, it looks like they’re switching gears;
Wasn’t Rick ‘the self-declared hero’ running for another office a while ago? He’s just running from his own accolades to new office so quickly! So darn many things he’s losing track of because now he is running against state senator Casey Crabtree.
I suspect Crabtree will let him down the easiest As opposed to the two sheriffs who might put handcuffs on him and investigate his background. They might scowl at him too.
3 thoughts on “Weible switching gears, and going mano y mano against the Senate Majority Leader”
I think you mean “mano a mano” ? Means head to head or hand to hand, like one on one fighting. Mono y mono means “monkey and monkey” Freudian slip? LOL!
He’s so dumb. He wants to be someone so badly. He had nothing to do with Monae winning. Just takes credit.
oh cool, we’ll get lots of demonstrations of how easy it is to hand-count counterfeit ballots