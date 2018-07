‘The Full Dusty’ was good for the election, as well as his campaign checking balance, as Dusty Johnson is coming off of the 5/17-6/30 abbreviated campaign finance reporting period with over $150K in the bank:

Dusty Johnson 2018 July Quarterly by Pat Powers on Scribd

$120k raised, $275K spent, $151K in the bank, and debts of only $3,724. Not bad coming off of a winning primary campaign election.

