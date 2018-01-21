Dusty Johnson position video – the President and NAFTA

Dusty Johnson, Republican candidate for Congress, is out with a new video detailing his position on NAFTA and President Trump. From Facebook:

  3. "Very Stable Genius"

    But no mention of the TPP, which Trump took us out of. If NAFTA is important for “South Dakota Producers,” then why isn’t a fair TPP too. If there is hope with new NAFTA negotiations, then why not the same idealism for a renegotiated TPP?…. Given his TPP history and his hard rhetoric on NAFTA, are you sure Trump is a friend of “South Dakota producers?”

