Dusty Johnson position video – the President and NAFTA Posted on January 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Dusty Johnson, Republican candidate for Congress, is out with a new video detailing his position on NAFTA and President Trump. From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
GREAT VIDEO DUSTY!
I’m glad to see him doing these. Informative. Hope he continues to do them when he’s congressman.
But no mention of the TPP, which Trump took us out of. If NAFTA is important for “South Dakota Producers,” then why isn’t a fair TPP too. If there is hope with new NAFTA negotiations, then why not the same idealism for a renegotiated TPP?…. Given his TPP history and his hard rhetoric on NAFTA, are you sure Trump is a friend of “South Dakota producers?”