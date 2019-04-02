Eye roll comment of the day. Huether claims he was “most transparent mayor.”

Greg Belfrage from KELO Radio interviewed former Mayor Mike Huether today.. although, as opposed to appearing on the news station, maybe it should be relegated to storytime for it’s fictional aspects:
The topic of transparency during his administration was discussed. With him defending his actions in office. “I believe that I was the most available open transparent mayor and I still believe that. People could ask me anything at any time. Any media outlet could ask me anything at any time.”
Mr. Huether was asked if he’d consider running in the 2020 senate race or the next race for South Dakota’s lone House position. Mr. Huether simply said, “I love public service. It’s no surprise. I pretty much wore that on my sleeve for eight years and then nine years if you include when I was running. I love it. So well see. So again I’m not going to make any announcements that I am or I am not.”
Huether was the “most available open transparent mayor?” and “Any media outlet could ask me anything at any time?”
So, when he lied to the media and taxpayers about the Premier Center siding settlement, that was openness? When the Argus Leader went to court to get the details of the settlement, only to find out it was not as he portrayed, that was him being the most “available open transparent” mayor?
Thankfully, lawmakers made a law to prevent the type of settlement that Huether mischaracterized and misled the public about.
But it doesn’t do anything to erase his jaw-dropping lack of awareness about his term in office.
I tried to listen to this, mostly out of morbid curiosity. As soon as I heard him say that he was the transparent mayor in the history of mayors, I shut off the radio. I used to think he suffered from delusions of grandeur, now I’m sure he’s just delusional.
Next he will claim he was the most humble mayor Sioux Falls ever had.
“I believe that I was the most available open transparent mayor and I still believe that. People could ask me anything at any time. Any media outlet could ask me anything at any time.”
It’s correct that “people” and “any media outlet” could ASK Mayor Huether anything at any time. That’s perfectly true. Folks could ask questions all day long. But *transparency* comes when public figures give blunt, honest, & forthright ANSWERS. “Transparent” means no secrets are hidden. No weasel words. No sophistry. If you ask your mayor a question and he says “Well, that’s technically a legal matter — there’s an ongoing investigation and I’ll wait to comment at the appropriate time,” he’s not breaking the law; he’s within his rights. He might even be doing the best thing for the administration. Yet, when he ducks the question or declines to answer he’s NOT being transparent. He’s being opaque. If KDLT asks the mayor a question and he says: “There was a settlement entered and I’m bound by non-disclosure agreements,” he’s not lying. He’s following the deal he struck. It’s understandable. Sometimes the way to negotiate a bargain price by agreeing to keep it confidential. But (by definition) it’s not *transparent* when he withholds details. You may argue “an effective leader can’t be totally transparent — that’s unrealistic, a naïve expectation.” Ok, sure. Fair point. Gen. Eisenhower wasn’t transparent about his D-Day plans. There’s wisdom in keeping cards close to your vest. Just don’t claim to be transparent when you’re not. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think Sioux Falls has elected more than 2 dozen mayors. Sure, Mike Huether accomplished some good things during his terms but… he was not the most transparent mayor in city history. Burying this fact under claims of “relative transparency” is political obfuscation.
When Greg has Mikey on I wonder how his ratings drop. If I hear Mikey’s voice I turn it to another station automatically. As for Mikey’s open-ended answer to whether he will run in 2020, I say, bring it on; you will lose and maybe realize that you aren’t wanted in South Dakota.
Why is KELO TV paying for this Democrats publicity for his run for governor??? “journalistic ethics” at work!
I don’t blame Greg as his is an opinion show; I just choose to turn the station at times like this.
He’s paying KELO is what I’ve been told. Its basically a infomercial. He has a couple of sponsors but its to help his image so he can run again. I could site examples of how manipulative and vindictive little Mikey was but he’s not worth most of our time. He was one of the worst mayors I can recall. I hope the public and Greg can see this little man for what he is. His money sure can’t buy class or respect.
Absolutely perfectly stated just what we were thinking of that guy- good riddance!