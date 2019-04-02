Eye roll comment of the day. Huether claims he was “most transparent mayor.”

Greg Belfrage from KELO Radio interviewed former Mayor Mike Huether today.. although, as opposed to appearing on the news station, maybe it should be relegated to storytime for it’s fictional aspects:

The topic of transparency during his administration was discussed. With him defending his actions in office. “I believe that I was the most available open transparent mayor and I still believe that. People could ask me anything at any time. Any media outlet could ask me anything at any time.” Mr. Huether was asked if he’d consider running in the 2020 senate race or the next race for South Dakota’s lone House position. Mr. Huether simply said, “I love public service. It’s no surprise. I pretty much wore that on my sleeve for eight years and then nine years if you include when I was running. I love it. So well see. So again I’m not going to make any announcements that I am or I am not.”

Read that here.

Huether was the “most available open transparent mayor?” and “Any media outlet could ask me anything at any time?”

So, when he lied to the media and taxpayers about the Premier Center siding settlement, that was openness? When the Argus Leader went to court to get the details of the settlement, only to find out it was not as he portrayed, that was him being the most “available open transparent” mayor?

Thankfully, lawmakers made a law to prevent the type of settlement that Huether mischaracterized and misled the public about.

But it doesn’t do anything to erase his jaw-dropping lack of awareness about his term in office.

Like this: Like Loading...