Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady Jean Rounds

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, November 6, in honor of former First Lady Jean Rounds.

“Jean has been a gentle, steady support for her family and for our state for many years,” said Governor Noem. “She didn’t seek out the spotlight, but her impact was felt on the lives of so many South Dakotans. Let’s hold Mike and Jean’s entire family up in our prayers.”

A visitation for Jean Rounds will be held on Friday, November 5, from 5pm to 7pm with a 6pm prayer service at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 10 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

