Governor Kristi Noem to Associated Press Reporter: “Stephen, tell the truth.”

@SoDakCampaigns

Governor Noem holds the local Associated Press reporter, Stephen Groves, feet to the fire demanding that he tell the truth in a recent press conference.

And not just minutes later, Governor Noem called out Groves even further on Twitter:

2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem to Associated Press Reporter: “Stephen, tell the truth.””

  1. There are more people reporting the same as Noem. The labor secretary on the other hand (1 person) has some other kind of thought process in her head. I’ll go with Kristi et al. Shame on Stephen Groves. He’s corrupt and dishonest. I won’t forget his name.

    Reply

