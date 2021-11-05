Governor Kristi Noem to Associated Press Reporter: “Stephen, tell the truth.”

Governor Noem holds the local Associated Press reporter, Stephen Groves, feet to the fire demanding that he tell the truth in a recent press conference.

MUST SEE: I challenged @stephengroves on his manipulated reporting about South Dakota’s appraiser program. He had promised to report about what we’re doing to fix the program, but changed his mind because it wasn’t “newsworthy.” Stephen, tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/tDAXIrjfqy — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 5, 2021

And not just minutes later, Governor Noem called out Groves even further on Twitter:

. @stephengroves is a dishonest reporter who cooks up stories, misleads readers on the background of his sources & refuses to report detailed documented facts given to him that don’t align w/ the agenda of his boss @DouglasGlass. Hey Groves have you ever answered this question? https://t.co/8d3KPHDhJp — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 5, 2021