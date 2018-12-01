Former President George H W Bush has passed away at 94

From the Hill, sad news as we hear word that former President Bush has passed away.
George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the head of one of the most prominent families in American political history, died Friday at the age of 94.
In a statement released through his son, former President George W. Bush, the family described their patriarch “as a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”
It’s too bad Pat Buchanan lost his bid to unseat Bush in the 1992 Republican primary. We could have avoided both Clinton and Obama, and Trump would not now be necessary.
President Bush was a true conservative. It’s sad we don’t have one in the White House today. We remember this great American with fondness and love. We need more like him. Rest in Peace.
What?…”a true conservative”…the current occupant may not claim to be a conservative but sure has pushed a very conservative agenda compared to the last two Republican occupants of the White House…
The “Never Trumpers” continue to not unite behind the current President and don’t realize they are destroying the Republican Party on a national level…
“Read my lips…” Truely
He was hood-winked by the democrats into thinking they would play fair about the tax increase and he believed the liars when they said they would not look for a tax increase.
Oh the days when we had a sane President. RIP President Bush and thank you sir!