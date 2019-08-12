Former Republican State Senator Neal Tapio confirms he is “actively considering a run for US House.”

From Facebook:
Apparently former State Senator Neal Tapio has moved to the point where he is “actively considering” a return match against Dusty Johnson, and noting that the issues he’s concerned about are..
South Dakotans know we have an emergency with Somali gun violence and gang warfare in Sioux Falls, with a drug epidemic in our schools, with a high fatherless rate of our children, with an assault on our Christian culture, with the failure of our criminal justice system, with endless and pointless wars in Islamic extremist countries around the world, with an unfair trade imbalance with China and the rest of the world, with the bureaucratic management of the Black Hills, and with hopelessness on our reservations.
While Neal is talking about Somali gun violence and gang warfare in Sioux Falls, and “actively considering” a run, in-between votes in Congress, Dusty Johnson is back in state and actively campaigning as he’s walking parades, meeting people at fairs, and hitting the bricks pretty hard as an incumbent Congressman.
If Neal is going to be in the game, he’s probably going to need to do more than “actively considering.”
Only a moron would “unconditionally support” a president. That about explains it, I guess.
If I were the Democrats I would ask Billie if he is able to run for Congress against Tapio.
This is how GOP loses safe seats.
Fun upcoming primary season! Dusty trying to be be cute accusing the president of violating the constitution caused him a primary. Love it! Voting with Nancy and against America wasn’t so cute. Pipsqeek in an elevator now just seems pathetically geeky!!! Build the wall! USA! Flush Dusty!
I know a lot of Trump supporters who don’t like Dusty that can’t stand Tapio.
At least NT admits he’s considering a run, unlike those who claimed they’d “never even thought about it” 25 min before taking the stage & launching a primary challenge. Detailed knowledge about Somali gangs I don’t claim, but the statistics are clear. Over the last 10 years, crime in Sioux Falls HAS increased. No doubt the baleful trend is connected to drug sales. And Tapio is correct about another thing: many perps are recent arrivals.
But it rubs me wrong when Neal ignores the concerted efforts of Sioux Falls’ new mayor, the SFPD, & SD’s new attorney general, all of whom joined forces to counter the recent criminal surge. Arrests are up, convictions are up. We’re putting more bad guys away, keeping more dangerous felons off SD streets.
As liberals point out: jailing so many dealers, gangsters, & other crooks drains the public coffer. Few convicts get rehabilitated. I agree; it’s not a sustainable, long-term solution. Nevertheless, our cops, detectives, and prosecutors do a good job under difficult circumstances. They deserve more credit.
Didn’t Tapio just disagree with the President about the budget? Does’t he also disagree with the President about red flag laws? Maybe the President is wrong about both, but it seems to me that Tapio is a hypocrite if he is proclaiming absolute loyalty to the President .
And Tapio shouldn’t claim absolute loyalty to anyone. That is what Dusty has said all along. Dusty has done a good job representing South Dakota, and he will win by 20 points again if it is him vs. Tapio.
Glad to see someone’s running against Dusty.