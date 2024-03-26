Apparently, there’s an announcement today that over the course of the last month, District 15 State House hopeful Mike Zitterich was unable to secure 50 signatures to be placed on the ballot, and with about 5 hours left, he’s tapping out. Maybe if he spent less time writing manifestos, and actually did something, he would have had better luck.
But he didn’t, so that’s that.
This leaves Joni Tschetter, who came close last election, and Brad Lindwurm, who landed in D15 after scoping things out, and probably should not be on the ballot, carrying the banner for the GOP in the District 15 House Race.
6 thoughts on “GOP Primary in District 15 house off the table, as Zitterich fails to get signatures.”
Between posting manifestos in a contest to not be undone by Larry Kurtz on some obscure South Dakota Politics Libertarian facebook page and acting like a Rainbow Vacuum salesperson that just would not leave voter’s homes Mr. Zitterich just could not prioritize his time. It’s too bad as many would have liked to see him in the race. 2026?
Like to see him in the race? For comedic purposes, or are you serious? Yoy can clearly see tha man is mentally ill.
He would being an entirely new dynamics to the race the voters never considered. Remember the Republicans are a big tent party.
50 signatures isn’t that many….
Don’t know how Mike will explain this lapse. Rather sure it will have something to do with the Northwest Ordinance or the inherent Right of Kings. His arguments are always based on a serious misunderstanding of History and various documents, and his rants have strained the belief of even the most casual Sioux Falls voter. He is still a Republican Party Official in his neighborhood.
Maybe not for long — he has an opponent!