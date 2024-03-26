GOP Primary in District 15 house off the table, as Zitterich fails to get signatures.

Apparently, there’s an announcement today that over the course of the last month, District 15 State House hopeful Mike Zitterich was unable to secure 50 signatures to be placed on the ballot, and with about 5 hours left, he’s tapping out. Maybe if he spent less time writing manifestos, and actually did something, he would have had better luck.

But he didn’t, so that’s that.

This leaves Joni Tschetter, who came close last election, and Brad Lindwurm, who landed in D15 after scoping things out, and probably should not be on the ballot, carrying the banner for the GOP in the District 15 House Race.