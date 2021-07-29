Got my official “Kristi Noem for Governor” campaign pins.

As a collector, I can tell you that the official Noem pins in the past have been kind of tough to come by, as they’ve traditionally handed them out to Volunteers almost exclusively.
This year however, the Noem campaign has an on-line store where you can purchase them. They’re offering three pins at the moment, and the ones I ordered for my collection arrived today.
Nice.
