Gov. Noem Appoints Julie Dvorak to the 5th Circuit Court

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Julie Dvorak to serve as a judge on South Dakota’s 5th Circuit Court.

“It is the job of South Dakota’s courts to uphold the Constitution,” said Governor Noem, “I am confident that Julie will do so, and she will serve with honor and integrity in this new role. I look forward to seeing the good work she will do for the people of South Dakota.”

Julie Dvorak is a native of northeast South Dakota and graduated from Northern State University and the University of South Dakota School of Law. She has been in private practice at Siegel, Barnett & Schutz in Aberdeen since then.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by Governor Noem to serve as a circuit court judge,” said Julie Dvorak. “I look forward to the opportunity to make a positive impact within the judicial system.”

Dvorak has been active in the South Dakota State Bar Association, serving as a Bar Commissioner, on the Strategic Planning Committee, on the Disciplinary Board, and as a member and chairperson of the CLE Committee.

A photo of Julie Dvorak can be found here.

###