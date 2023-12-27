Might be a long campaign for Rick Weible December 27, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns Just caught this on facebook: This might be a long campaign for Rick Weible. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
9 thoughts on “Might be a long campaign for Rick Weible”
3 attended including a grumpy cat? I don’t blame the cat for being grumpy.
Hilarious turnout for a guy who claims to have brought his “expertise from elections in Minnesota to South Dakota.” Great work, Rick!
He may be an annoying elections geek, but he showed he knows how to campaign on a statewide level. Campaigning for himself in District 8 is nothing to scoff at. We need to keep a sharp eye on that race.
“He knows how to campaign on a statewide level.”
Sure if that level includes his time running the MN GOP into the ground.
Yes, he should be taken seriously.
He also has no idea how to campaign on a Statewide level. He has no idea how to campaign on a State Representative level. Endorsing conventions are not elections.
Rick never had a meaningful role in electing a single Republican in Minnesota. Not one.
If Rick can encourage more of his Minnesota friends to move to South Dakota District 8 it could be a interesting strategy. I am sure there are a number of MNGOPers that would be happy to assist Rick in his efforts.
The vast majority of the MNGOP wants nothing to do with this guy. He’s not well thought of.
Maybe Mr. Weible can entice enough freedumb wefugees to move to Dist 8 meeting all the wesidency wequirements to wote for him.
Weeble wobbles , and in June tips over