Governor Elect Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Inviting the Best and Brightest

Inviting the Best and Brightest

By Governor-elect Kristi Noem

South Dakota’s work ethic is legendary, and so is our sense of community. Like many in our state, I’ve had the opportunity to grow up – and then raise my kids – surrounded by family in a community that solves problems together. It’s this type of community that I want to build within state government, which is why I’ve launched a widespread talent search that I’d like to invite you to participate in.

South Dakota does a lot of things right, but there are also some big challenges ahead. Crime and drug use is on the rise, requiring us to think differently about the problem. I want to expand evidence-driven, anti-drug education programs, get pro-active on mental health, support specialty courts, and expand residential and family-based treatment options.

In education, we need changes too. We need to be doing more good with every taxpayer dollar and making sure every student has the opportunity to be exploring and preparing to fill good-paying, in-demand jobs.

At the same time, we must be actively working to kickstart our economy. Part of that is ensuring we remain a low-tax, low-regulation state, but it also involves making it easier to start and grow a business, thoughtfully giving job creators the resources they need to employ our families.

These topics just scratch the surface of what I’d like to accomplish in the next four years. I won’t be able to do it alone, so I’m working to recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in our state government. We need good people who understand this role won’t be about them, but about producing real results for the people of South Dakota; people who won’t be satisfied with continuing the status quo. We need a team committed to solving problems while upholding the Four Pillars of Protection because my administration won’t be raising taxes, taking big-government approaches, allowing federal intrusion, or governing without greater transparency and accountability.

This talent search is ongoing. If you are passionate about South Dakota and willing to tackle big things with us, I want to personally invite you to apply for my team. There are opportunities available at every experience level. Resumes can be submitted at transition.sd.gov

Let’s shape the future of South Dakota together.

