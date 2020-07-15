Governor Kristi Noem: The best is yet to come in South Dakota Posted on July 14, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 19 Comments ↓ A new video from Governor Kristi Noem has been posted on Facebook. Check it out here: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
The entire country is looking at South Dakota in a new inviting patriotic way envious of the Governor’s stand on putting people first and also envious of South Dakotan’s for having her. That is a very good place for any State to be in a country allowing the Free Movement of its people.
I would hold on to that video if I were Billy Sutton. Or the CDC…. a real Covid-19 lesson there.
I suppose you are suggesting that NYC should have allowed “free movement”, ignored mask usage and encouraged crowded events in March, April and May? Or is that Lora Hubbel logic non-transferable?
New Yorkers are Guinea pigs. Either Governor Cuomo is so horribly inept he didn’t know sending Covid patients to nursing homes would kill them or he did know making him a murderer. Affluent New Yorkers are leaving the state in droves and Connecticut to date is the largest beneficial recipient of those tax payers.
You didn’t answer the question, did you?
The “inept” New York’s case count today is about 1% positive compared to South Dakota’s 5.7%. NY made plenty of mistakes but adding irresponsibly crowded events would have made things much worse. Reduced testing, ignoring social distancing and refusing masks would have been catastrophic for them.
Kristi’s approach is proving to be a disaster almost everywhere it is tried. Florida, Georgia, Arizona and Texas had the same brilliant ideas. Republican run states are the ones taking the chances. Maybe we are the guinea pigs.
Florida alone has as many cases as the entire continent of Europe. Who do you think can open up their economy now?
All show, no substance. What was the point of this?
John Thune and Dusty Johnson wear masks most of the time. Don’t yell at me for agreeing with them. I know you’re thinking about it.
To her credit she realizes that South Dakota is not NYC or the twin cities and we can get away with manageable numbers and maintain our normal daily lives for the most part. However, I think some are trying to claim that we are this great model of freedom that every other should have followed. I don’t believe she is saying that NY and others should have followed SD’s model and that they would be so lucky to have her as governor. We should be thankful we live in SD (sparsely populated and responsible people) and we have a governor with enough common sense to make our own decisions that fit our state.
I support the Governor and applaud her for standing strong for individual liberties but I’m a little confused by this video — is she getting ready to announce something, roll out a new plan, what’s coming next??
I think she just wanted to have a propaganda video starting herself and more of herself.
My wife/partner went to Minneapolis to meet with a client’s board. We were told more than once that we would see Gov. Noem on TV frequently in commercials promoting SD’s “open for business” climate. Sure enough, all we had to do was watch the local news and there she was!
Was it made by the same I’m On Meth marketing team? I still can’t believe that was real.
How many times does she have to say one size does not fit all. It is a philosophy that is perfectly aligned with our nations philosophy when we created our unique democracy. The federal government has limited power, states have rights, and the people have rights and peaceful processes to create change. It’s a marvelous formula unlike anything else. She is simply following a philosophy that has created our wonderful nation.
Exactly. Only pea brains think every situation needs a sledge hammer. Just one statistic: 80% of New Yorkers go to work on public transport. In Sioux Falls it is less than 5% and most of the state doesn’t have public transport (no car, you walk a few blocks to work). Just in that situation alone, how many more unknown potential contacts with an infected person does a New Yorker have compared to us.
It is two years from a vaccine, our slow/low infection transmission rate could be a liability to getting to herd immunity.p
Florida, California, Arizona and Texas. Not exactly public transit dependent like New York. Still have skyrocketing cases.
Nobody is suggesting that masks or social distancing are necessary when plowing a field in Deuel county.
Wesley writes: “How many times does she have to say one size does not fit all.”
Yes. Masks come in several sizes. Please get one. Wear one. Or you might just kill someone.
Does wearing a mask make you invincible from the virus? No, it does not and you know it. It’s stated right on the boxes… no guarantee.
It’s not my responsibility to keep you healthy, that’s on you. Will we see “elk” outside the local pub telling patrons they’ve had one-to-many and they won’t be driving home, because they might just kill someone? Very doubtful.
It’s looking like there will be no natural herd immunity with this disease. And that we potentially lose our antibodies after just a short amount of time. Combined with all the anti vaxxer nuts out there, we’re a long way from immunity. Surprised epidemiologist Troy isn’t aware of these developments yet.
Not accurate description. The study shows those whose symptoms were less showed less antibodies. But, those who had severe symptoms seem to do better.
Raises some interesting issues:
1). Without natural immunity, vaccines are usually less effective.
2). This is similar the the prior SARS which died out which opens the door there is more to immunity than antibodies but the possibility the body learns better how to fight the infection.
3). If #1 is the case and there is no vaccine and no effective antivirals are discovered, those who will die of it will die of it and no lockdowns except of the vulnerable will prevent a singe death.