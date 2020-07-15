I didn’t need to read that. Posted on July 14, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 7 Comments ↓ I didn’t need to read that. But someone sent it to me anyway. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
…she said, using a logic envied by everyone in Miss Marsden’s 2nd grade class
Ha ha ha! HA HA HA HA HA! ahhh. That’s a fun way to start the day!
manure spreading comes to mind
” you can smell the crazy” – Bruce Banner
“defecating”, not “deficating”. When you spell things correctly it lends more credence to what you are communicating, and this needs all the credence it can get.
This reads like the burn the witch bit from Monty Python.
a few points here – –
1. the followup post was correct, we in fact do not breathe through our butts.
2. unfiltered flatulence has not actually caused a covid-like bodily attack leading to the death of nearby people
3. never stop sharing these hubbel postings with us