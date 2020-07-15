Rumor Alert – anyone hear about SD Dems working with pot legalization campaign?

Heard an interesting rumor today.
Don’t have any confirmation, and it may not be available until October. But I did hear something interesting today. So, with a couple degrees of separation, the claim was made by a friend of a friend that – and definitely just a rumor at this point – that allegedly state Democrats might have agreed to work with marijuana legalization campaign on some voter data.
I can’t confirm any of this, but given some of the involvement of former Dem candidates and other highly placed Dems, a person can voice speculation and ask if this is true? Yes, I know there are people like Jordan Mason affiliated with the pot measure who have worked with some Republican candidates in the past, but people are chirping that supposedly Dems might be working to support the marijuana measures organizationally.
If true, it might not be able to be verified until the pre-election reports are filed in October. But if anyone has inside information on this, drop me a note here, and let’s chat.
Dopes supporting Dope
Association with Democrats actually HURTS marijuana reformers because of how marginalized the Dems are. This isn’t necessary. More republicans support marijuana reform than Democrats in SD.
So now it’s called “reform” to soften the hard edges of “legalization”? Legalization conveys that something is currently illegal; reform conveys that something simply needs to be changed.
Sorry, I’m not biting on that.
The more precise term would be “decriminalization,” since cannabis was legal for the first 150 years of America’s existence before it was criminalized.
We’re endowed by our Creator with the unalienable right to liberty, and voluntary drug use in itself is none of the government’s business.
Agreed, thank you.
The SDGOP isnt going to know what to do with itself when all these white, working class republicans that Trump has activated show up at the polls and make marijuana legal here. All of them partake in the devil’s lettuce, they just haven’t voted before. The ol silent majority indeed.
A more progressive group is in favor of a progressive idea? Whodathunkit.
If you legalize Maryjane, fewer will be in jail, but the new ones there, because of MJ legalization, will be in there for more serious crimes. You watch.
If a member of my family is ever hurt, or killed, due to an other’s influence due to the legalization of MJ, then on the anniversary date each year of my family member’s misfortune, I will make sure to send notes to all political leaders in this state, who were responsible for its legalization, to remind them of what happen to my love one due to their misguided political leadership on the issue of MJ.
I am a proud liberal, which most, due to my comments, will agree, but when it comes to MJ, its legalization is truly misguided and merely an attempt to seek further taxation without taxing the rich, and for many in my political camp, to hopefully experience a one time bump in voting numbers, but also a long time peril for us all, I am afraid.
VSG, surprised to hear this from you. Do you feel the same about alcohol? There’s a lot more legal drug users out there driving around and assaulting people than illegal drug users. And weed users aren’t exactly known for violence. Unlike PCP, bath salts, and the aforementioned booze.
As far as alcohol, the cat is already out of the bag, but let’s not make it any worse with MJ. I haven’t drank for sixteen years, I suggest others go dry too. People need to do more push-ups or go for a bike ride instead.
As far MJ, I am just concerned about people doing MJ and driving. Let’s face it, when you legalize MJ, then more will try it, and then the odds of more unfortunate accidents will result. Instead of people being in jail for possession, some will instead be in jail for manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
In my opinion, the real motivating force behind the legalization of MJ is the potential of more tax dollars for politicians. Plus, my fellow Dems want more votes in South Dakota. But if Dems really want more votes, then they should try fighting for the working and middle class more often, as they once did.
And I am serious, if anyone in my family is injured or killed in the future due to the negligence of a legal MJ issuer, then the politicians and political leaders responsible for this legalization will be hearing from me on annual basis when the anniversary date of the misfortune appears…. Kind of like a birthday card in the mail, well, kind of…. 😉