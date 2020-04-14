Governor Kristi Noem’s admonishment to the media to cover all the facts goes viral Posted on April 14, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 14 Comments ↓ The Media Research Center has picked up and amplified some recent comments Governor Kristi Noem has made regarding the media not reporting all the fact, and picking and choosing things to generate headlines: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I do not believe the media, even our local media, would tell a one sided story and omit facts from something. Say it ain’t so!!!!!
One would think the Media would have learned a thing or two over the last 3 years or so since President Trump has been around. There one sided story telling has been so blatantly obvious many are not really paying them any attention. Trump has told MANY Whoppers but, he has also exposed how corrupt and 1 sided they are and they have shown their hand. I am NOT defending some of the Presidents antics and whoppers but, the media is in a tailspin and their credibility is making it hard for many Americans to get the real truth especially now with this crisis on our hands. I am glad to see folks OTHER than DT calling them out and I am glad Noem has called them out. We need more in Leadership to call them out on their 1 sided story telling and start roasting them. I personally believe they have caused more harm then they have helped in this crisis. I for one can no longer read the Argus Leader, its a Liberal rag that does NO reporting.
It’s no wonder the Media has some of the lowest ratings of any establishments and they have less trust than Politicians these days, that is very telling
Media is a symptom.
Information systems are used to exploit people as resources.
There is your root problem.
Secrecy, and new age voluntary* work.
* work at the barrel of a database where a person does not know they are even being controlled and manipulated by another consciousness
Let me begin by going on the record to say that I don’t really care for the press in South Dakota. Those that get it ‘right’ deserve my credit. Those that don’t try and are out to either make a name for themselves or sell black ink, are pretty much worthless. That being said, the Governor really cannot point a wagging finger at the media for what is her obvious lack of leadership. Frankly, TenHaken ought to be talking about how the Governor stabbed local government in the head during the last day of the session. Noem liked to explain that it was the legislature that said ‘no’, but it was the Governor’s very counsel in shaking down the representatives and senators to vote against the grant of temporary emergency authority. Listen to the testimony….Deb Soholt trying to backpedal on being asked how she can support the bill when the Governor is against it. If Governor Noem wants to hold the press to a high standard, she has to meet it herself.
Well she didn’t have much choice with the media in SF piling on and Tenhaken throwing her under the bus and jumping on their bandwagon.
Those of us who are supporters of the gov will remember Tenhaken and the media taking sides against her.
Argus Leader – you know who you are.
Aww boo hoo. Noem made WaPo today. Didn’t we just get over a bad PR cycle? Now we’re not only on meth, we’re also on covid!
Didn’t the media actively seek out comment from Smithfield and receive no response? And didn’t the governor speak only to the Smithfield CEO and not the employee reps?
People in glass houses and all that.
Considering Noem and team screwed up her own press release and Pat covered for them yesterday I don’t think the media is the problem.
By the way, will the press be blamed when roughly 2,000 South Dakota residents start developing dose-dependent increases in ECG abnormalities, and some in that group actually experience cardiac death from the use of hydroxychloroquine? Rather interesting that bass-ackwards Brazil would stop a clinical study of the stuff, but South Dakota’s CEO would embrace it. Again, I don’t think this is the press being unfair……
The press might be more fair when Noem, Trump, et. al stop lying through their teeth.
i don’t think noem has to face anything like the bizarre gauntlet that president trump has to face in his press room. that group is like a flock of buzzards circling a meal that remains strong and mobile, and just won’t lay down and be eaten. for a person that recommends a local approach in the pandemic response, noem could have partitioned off minnehaha county a little sooner and with more certainty than she did. i think even the conservative coffee klatch would grant the media the right to question that. the constant media demand for a statewide lockdown is a step too far.
Trump does not have to do that. It’s not leadership to stand there like a belligerent buffoon and lie, insult and spin.
The President has ultimate authority to call for reopening? Um, not so much. Doesn’t he “cherish” the Constitution?
My predecessor left the shelves empty. Um, so it took 3 years to see that, even if it were true?
I take no responsibility. Um, who’s saying he’s in charge here? What about “The buck stops here”?
I called it a pandemic before anyone. Yeah, right.
This is 1 person from China. In the spring it will magically go away. How’s that working out for ya?
We blocked China travel. Well, except for the 40,000 exempted. Oh, and same for Europe.
States are supposed to do this. Well, except for when FEMA intercepts orders and then Jared gets in there to protect father-in-law’s cronies or threatened Senators.
I think Noem has done a good job through this crisis. She has taken the right approach despite the panic from many. However, the one area where I think she’s being hypocritical here is that while she wants the press to cover the facts, she refuses to release the details of the model she is using, along with the data assumptions. She needs to be transparent on this matter so the press can cover the ‘facts’.
Politicians want all the fame, power, and authority without accountability. The press helps hold them accountable, and they don’t like it so they complain about “unfairness”. Take responsibility for your actions (or inactions) and decisions.