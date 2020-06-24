Governor Noem Appoints Brock Brown to Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem announced today that she will appoint Brock Brown, of Lake Norden, to the South Dakota Board of Regents. Brown will serve as the board’s student member.

“My mission is to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation,” said Governor Noem. “Brock has the right drive, focus, and experience to help the Board of Regents accomplish our shared vision for his generation.”

Brown is a rising junior at South Dakota State University, where he is majoring in History with a Teaching Specialization. He also has a minor in Political Science. Brown is active in student government, having served in Hall Government and as the Residence Hall Association President. He has interned in Governor Kristi Noem’s office since January.

“I am truly honored by Governor Noem’s appointment and am excited to join the Board of Regents,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with the existing Regents to make our state better for my generation and to promote initiatives that will improve students’ and staff’s academic experiences.”

To learn more about the South Dakota Board of Regents, visit sdbor.edu.

