Governor Noem Closes State Offices Wednesday in All but 11 Counties

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide, except in 11 southeast counties, to be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the winter storm that continues to impact the majority of the state.

State offices will be open for normal business hours in Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union and Yankton Counties. Officials say weather and travel conditions are not as severe in those counties as they are elsewhere.

While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely.

Officials continue to closely monitor the storm which features heavy snow, freezing rain, and high winds. A decision on state government office availability for Thursday will be made Wednesday.

Citizens are encouraged to stay home Wednesday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

###