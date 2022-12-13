Rapid City Councilwoman Laura Armstrong, who was said to have created “naughty list” to shame businesses for not requiring masks, now running for Mayor

Rapid City Councilwoman Laura Armstrong has thrown her hat into the ring to run for mayor of that community, according to the Rapid City Journal.

Ward 5 Council member Laura Armstrong announced Friday her intention to run for Rapid City mayor in 2023.

If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as mayor in Rapid City’s 146-year history.

“I want to inspire women to step into the political arena,” Armstrong told the Journal Friday. “I want to inspire others to step forward. We have a lot that we can do together.” Read that here.

Or should I say, she’s “thrown her mask into the ring,” as it wasn’t so long ago she as making the news for a website she created to shame Rapid City Businesses who weren’t requiring masks during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Rapid City Council President Laura Armstrong is under fire from business owners and residents after they hand delivered nearly 100 complaints to the City Attorney Joel Landeen. It all stems from a Facebook page called “The Caring Businesses of Rapid City” that highlights businesses that enforce a mask mandate in their establishment, versus those that do not. The rolodex of businesses not requiring masks has been dubbed the “naughty list.” The complainants accuse Armstrong of creating or supporting the page and are asking she be removed from the Council.

Read that story here. And more on the story here.

I have this feeling this campaign isn’t going to go very far.

If she had left it at praising those who required it, I don’t think it would have been a big deal. But when as an elected official you go out of your way to shame businesses that don’t agree with you politically, that’s behavior that people are not going to forget very quickly.