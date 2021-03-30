

Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency for Drought and Fire Conditions

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-07, which declares a state of emergency through June 1, 2021, due to severe drought and dangerous fire conditions.

This executive order is in response to the numerous fire incidents occurring throughout the state. The order will allow the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters. Governor Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other fire incidents.

