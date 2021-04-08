Governor Noem interviewed by Dakota News Now on broad range of topics, including vaccine passports

Dakota News Now has the scoop over it’s competitor KELOland, as the Governor sits down and discusses a broad range of topics.. including what she anticipates South Dakota is going to do with Vaccine Passports:

As of now, the governors of Florida and Texas have both used executive power to ban the use of vaccine passports, and Governor Noem says she agrees with those actions.

“We’ve looked at drafting executive orders, I also want to make sure I’m not overstepping my authority and what I can do. The state government will certainly not be mandating or making sure that’s there’s any kind of enforcement on a vaccine passport and we’re looking at what implications are of these types of decisions and what we need to do when it comes to private businesses and other entities in local government as well.”