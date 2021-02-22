Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed fourteen bills into law:
- SB 3 enforces directives regarding contagious disease control.
- SB 5 includes a child’s legal parents and guardians in the list of parties who may receive information related to reports of the child’s abuse or neglect.
- SB 51 transfers licensure of individuals who may alter, repair, construct, or install on-site wastewater systems to the Plumbing Commission.
- SB 58 removes an outdated cross-reference to the risk pool.
- SB 61 revises a cross reference regarding the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s investment agreement.
- SB 62 revises certain provisions regarding appeals by the prosecution.
- SB 74 revises certain provisions regarding drones.
- HB 1011 increases certain boiler inspection fees and dedicates more of the fees to the state’s boiler inspection program.
- HB 1014 establishes uniform complaint and declaratory ruling procedures for agencies regulating certain professions and occupations.
- HB 1015 provides rule-making authority for establishing an appraiser experience training and setting fees.
- HB 1027 identifies Water Management Board officers, authorizes appointment of a prehearing officer, and defines the duties of the prehearing officer.
- HB 1028 revises petition requirements and the criteria for issuance of a water right permit.
- HB 1071 corrects incorrect cross-references dealing with crimes and criminal procedures.
- HB 1078 revises certain provisions regarding the South Dakota Historical Society.
Governor Noem has signed seventy-five bills into law this legislative session.
