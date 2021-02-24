Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed five bills into law:
- SB 52 revises the permit duration on certain concentrated animal feeding operations.
- SB 53 revises certification and renewal fees for water supply and treatment system operators.
- SB 60 revises the membership of the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission.
- HB 1035 removes the locking seal requirement for the transportation of big game animals.
- HB 1042 revises certain provisions regarding riparian buffer strips.
Governor Noem has signed eighty-one bills into law this legislative session.
