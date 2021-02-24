Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed five bills into law:

  • SB 52 revises the permit duration on certain concentrated animal feeding operations.
  • SB 53 revises certification and renewal fees for water supply and treatment system operators.
  • SB 60 revises the membership of the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission.
  • HB 1035 removes the locking seal requirement for the transportation of big game animals.
  • HB 1042 revises certain provisions regarding riparian buffer strips.

Governor Noem has signed eighty-one bills into law this legislative session.

