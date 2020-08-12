Governor’s office notes that RFP for security fence around residence moving forward due to threats

Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced today that a RFP is going to be coming out for a security fence around the Governor’s residence, which her security team has deemed absolutely necessary, due to threats against the Governor.

In a note from Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel to members of the media this morning, Seidel noted that at least part of the cost would be offset by donations from South Dakotans, many of whom contributed to the construction of the residence itself:

It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the Governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise. In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the Governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time. The good news is that there are a number of South Dakotans, many of whom supported the construction of the Governor’s Residence, who have told us that they would like to support this construction project. While this will not cover the entire cost, we are pleased that their generosity will help to reduce the state cost. Their support will also help us ensure that the design is suitable for the Capitol complex grounds.

As I’ve noted in the past, the biggest surprise is that it’s taken until now to install a fence. But, these are the times we live in.

