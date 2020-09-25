One of the legislators was nice enough to send me this “behind the scenes” photo from the Buffalo Roundup this morning of Governor Kristi Noem.
3 thoughts on “Great photo of Governor Kristi Noem at the Buffalo Roundup”
The nasty nature of this political season is obviated by simple, straightforward actions taken by large groups of people together.
The cause of humanity is also advanced by our champions in the ring.
Be strong Governor Noem – I am hopeful that you’ll accumulate enough power to take-on special interests. Distribute the source of your power to the good individuals from coast-to-coast in SD; we are simple not stupid, contemplative not cowardly, strong not sour, common sense but globally uncommon.
Giddy up.
A South Dakota state park named for a war criminal keeps a drove of allegorical mooching donkeys as a slap in the face to the South Dakota Democratic Party and stages an annual mock bison roundup appropriated from the hunting practices of some indigenous peoples.
Sure, the Lakota acquired horses around 1742 then used them as weapons of mass destruction conquering most of the northern plains and the Black Hills region. But, likely with help from dogs for some ten thousand years before that the ancestors of the Crow, Arikara and others drove bison over cliffs and into sinkholes like the Vore site near Beulah, Wyoming.
It’s difficult to imagine a spectacle like that before a herd of gawking tourists.
The yearly roundup is done to maintain herd health and keep the numbers manageable. Giving people the chance to see and enjoy this is a good thing. And it shouldn’t be made political.
I have seen the buffalo jump at Vore too, and it bothered me. But it was probably the only way the people of that age could survive. They made use of every part of the buffalo for food, clothing, shelter.