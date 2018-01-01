Happy 2018 from South Dakota War College

Happy New Year from South Dakota War College!

May your election year be entertaining!

  1. Chad Krier

    May the election year bring us more conservatives in all levels of government and a rejection of the lunacy presented in the ballot initiatives and proposed Constitutional amendments! That will not happen, however, unless more conservatives stand up, show courage, and let their voices be heard!

  2. KM

    I like your thinking Chad, our closet conservatives will be heard. We are tired of Leftist’s lunacy and this will be the year SJW’s projections will be told…No, no more. A great example of this came from the president of William and Mary college, W. Taylor Reveley III, when he told students “I don’t deal in demands.” and “I got color, too, I’m white.”

    Americans First! Happy New Year!
    #BuildtheWall
    #NoAmensty
    #NoDACA

    1. Jaa Dee

      The actual quote—“I don’t deal in demands. I don’t make demands of other people. I don’t expect to receive demands from people. I love to get suggestions, recommendations, strong arguments… When you approach other people with a demand, instead of their ears opening and their spirit being unusually receptive, you get defensive walls erected. So I think you all need to think about it.”

      Why would you falsely claim he also said –‘ “I got color, too, I’m white.”—?

