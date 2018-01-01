Happy 2018 from South Dakota War College Posted on January 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Happy New Year from South Dakota War College! May your election year be entertaining! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
May the election year bring us more conservatives in all levels of government and a rejection of the lunacy presented in the ballot initiatives and proposed Constitutional amendments! That will not happen, however, unless more conservatives stand up, show courage, and let their voices be heard!
I like your thinking Chad, our closet conservatives will be heard. We are tired of Leftist’s lunacy and this will be the year SJW’s projections will be told…No, no more. A great example of this came from the president of William and Mary college, W. Taylor Reveley III, when he told students “I don’t deal in demands.” and “I got color, too, I’m white.”
Americans First! Happy New Year!
#BuildtheWall
#NoAmensty
#NoDACA
The actual quote—“I don’t deal in demands. I don’t make demands of other people. I don’t expect to receive demands from people. I love to get suggestions, recommendations, strong arguments… When you approach other people with a demand, instead of their ears opening and their spirit being unusually receptive, you get defensive walls erected. So I think you all need to think about it.”
Why would you falsely claim he also said –‘ “I got color, too, I’m white.”—?
Here’s a link to the original 68-minute Facebook Live video. I don’t know whether he actually said it, because I haven’t watched the whole recording: http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/03/31/black-lives-matter-students-get-schooled-by-college-president-i-dont-deal-in-demands.
NOTE: TheBlaze got this from The Daily Caller, but the Facebook Live video link in that story doesn’t work anymore.
““I don’t deal in demands.” and “I got color, too, I’m white.””?– What does that mean?