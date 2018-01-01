2018 is going to be YUUUGE! Happy New Year from President Trump Posted on January 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Morally, , mentally, intellectually, unfit to be POTUSA.
Bwahahahahaha! OMG, he is delirious.
The ones who are delirious are the Democrats who have no ideas and have no idea what to do when the economy is at 3.0% growth already under President Trump! #MAGA
Indeed, 6:58 and jaa dee are projecting. Be sure we’ll see more of this in 2018. It’s the only way Leftists know how to participate in a conversation. Could it be because of Trump Derangement Syndrome;)
I’d like to add: Stock Market Under Trump Keeps Closing At Record Highs! #MAGA
Actually, heads are spinning and the swamp in DC is slowly being drained. He has done better than most believed possible, that’s why the liberals hate him even more and lie about him even more. If he were a Dem, a black, Hispanic, queer, or woman and done the exact same things, they would love him ! They hate white, heterosexual, strong males. They are the prejudiced ones.