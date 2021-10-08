House members claim that Senator Schoenbeck is out to get them in redistricting. Based on their monitoring of the dakotawarcollege.com comment section.

So after the story in the Argus today where the State House and Senate are at odds over redistricting, reporter Joe Sneve posted the following on twitter as evidence provided him by House members that State Senator Lee Schoenbeck is out to get them:

House members counter by pointing to the last line of this post the senator made on a @SoDakCampaigns as an example of evidence he’s manipulating the process from behind the scenes in hopes of a predetermined outcome. https://t.co/unRopDIiPf pic.twitter.com/Ck4b7NckZr — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) October 8, 2021

What’s that cliche’ about when you assume things? Because apparently there are House members who are pulling a comment (made by someone commenting as Lee) pretty far out of context. Because the comment didn’t come in connection with redistricting.

It came under a post where GOP Chair Dan Lederman was taking Citizens for Liberty Lobbyist Tonchi Weaver to task for her column in the Rapid City Journal attacking Governor Kristi Noem:

In a recent column, Citizens for Liberty lobbyist Tonchi Weaver spent a good number of column inches attacking Governor Kristi Noem for allowing people to exercise self-determination. Weaver tried to claim some great conspiracy of the Governor’s when the COVID epidemic first hit when Kristi suggested in an executive order that the sick and elderly take COVID seriously and stay home for three weeks to help flatten the curve of death and severe illness. In that same executive order, Kristi also suggested people wash their hands and eat well-balanced meals. I feel compelled to tell people that despite Weaver’s alarmist column, no one who failed to wash their hands or who ate an extra dessert when COVID first hit was unjustly persecuted by the state.

Read my post here, and the original column here.

And it was under my coverage of the GOP chair’s column where Senator Schoenbeck wrote the comment.

Given the fact that the lobbyist for Citizens for Liberty was attacking Governor Kristi Noem, and the State GOP Chair was responding.. not to mention the groups’ track history for attacking Republicans.. it wasn’t unlike a number of comments under that post.

But apparently there are some paranoid House members who believe that defending Governor Noem and wanting to be rid of the Citizens for Liberty goofballs is tantamount to trying to take them out. And they’re monitoring the comment section for those they think might be criticizing them?

Not sure what to say to that. Except that if House members are paying that much attention to my comment section – it’s a great plug for advertising here, because you know you’re getting your message in front of many of our state’s leaders!