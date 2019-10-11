Huron City Atty arrested for DUI

From Performance Radio, the City Attorney for Huron is in trouble for problems with alcohol consumption:
Huron city attorney Jeff Banks is facing charges of DWI, reckless driving and hit and run.
The incident happened Thursday morning in Huron. He was released on bond.
What the heck is going on with attorneys these days?
Does a dui eliminate someone from being appointed or serving as a elected official?
Obviously not a good look.
No unless it is a felony…but clearly it does not look good politically and shows poor judgment
I’m pretty sure that if you surveyed all DWI arrests in South Dakota this year, you would find a fair representation of every job description and profession, both political parties and no over-representation from the Irish. This is unfortunate for that person and their family, but it speaks to no bigger issue or trend
I am pretty sure that DUI spans across the whole spectrum of demographics and even so, if Joe or Jane Schmoe gets picked up for DUI, its just his/her name in the paper. But when an officer of the court, a minister, a lawyer, or a LEO gets arrested, it makes big headlines. And undeservedly so, the entire career field is tainted by the court of public opinion.