I am officially old. I talked to the media about how things were 35 years ago

I am laughing this morning, because I used a quote about how things used to be 35 years ago, in an article which is just out on South Dakota Searchlight.

Which might make me officially old.

Powers rejects the argument from some Republicans that they’re the “true conservatives” while others are RINOs – Republicans in name only. “I’ve been involved with the Republican Party for over 35 years now, and at one time, people who held my point of view were considered the ultra-conservatives,” Powers said. “And now, as we’ve gotten older, there are people who think we’re the moderates.” Powers said “people are in the Republican Party by virtue of registering Republican,” and that means there will always be disagreements. But at the end of the day, they “disagree on very little.”

Read the entire article here.

Now get off my lawn, you darn kids.