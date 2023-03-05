I am laughing this morning, because I used a quote about how things used to be 35 years ago, in an article which is just out on South Dakota Searchlight.
Which might make me officially old.
Powers rejects the argument from some Republicans that they’re the “true conservatives” while others are RINOs – Republicans in name only.
“I’ve been involved with the Republican Party for over 35 years now, and at one time, people who held my point of view were considered the ultra-conservatives,” Powers said. “And now, as we’ve gotten older, there are people who think we’re the moderates.”
Powers said “people are in the Republican Party by virtue of registering Republican,” and that means there will always be disagreements. But at the end of the day, they “disagree on very little.”
Now get off my lawn, you darn kids.
12 thoughts on “I am officially old. I talked to the media about how things were 35 years ago”
So the SDGOP has gotten more extreme over the years?
Weird admission.
it’s more like the political center has skewed more to the right over time.
Anonymous at 12:38…
True, there aren’t any “Rockefeller Republicans” left — just a handful of Never Trumpers — but for the most part GOPers only look more extreme when compared to what Dems have become. Gov. Wollman and I used to have enjoyable back-and-forths on politics, but he was a whole different critter than the modern Democrat Party. Parties do change. Voters? Not so much. Most people don’t pay attention nor have any clue how the parties differ.
by the partisan makeup of the legislature, the republican party clearly controls the center, left of center and right of center in sd. to paint the sddp as less extreme begs a clarifier – maybe less extreme than the true wingnuts, but the only power the sddp amasses is the power to keep their grassroots out of power through their losing approach to election and governing strategy.
Unorthodoxy by a few who raise themselves up onto the top of their self made Totem Pole while the normal person gathers more and more of the “I really don’t give a s__t attitude”. The clowns smile, the band plays drums pounding and the parade rolls on…
Wisdom is the ability to make the correct decision based upon inadequate evidence.
The Charles Mix County central committee needs a good thrashing.
Why so? Do tell
They voted to censure the our Republican US Senators. It was mentioned in the article.
The purpose of a political party is to raise money and get their candidates elected. If you, as an individual, disagree with something they do, you can contact them directly or even write an op-ed piece but if you hold a position in the party, don’t add your title to it. The official position of the party, and you as an officer in the party, is that all the candidates are wonderful, even if you personally can’t stand them. When speaking in your official capacity as a party officer, as far as you are concerned they never make any mistakes. That goes for all political parties.
If you hold an official position in a party, once the nominations are decided, whomever you supported is irrelevant, the person who wins the primary is a rising star and absolutely the best choice ever. Once elected, they can do nothing wrong. If somebody asks you “why did they vote that way?” on something, you need to provide the same answer they would give. You are a combination cheerleader and apologist. Officially, everything they do is marvelous.
Not sure if .. just older .. or .. got started younger.
I have Black Hills stories from 1980.
There is lots of fighting about how to go about things, but I think folks generally agree on principle, while a genuine desire to do good is sometimes misinformed to our detriment (cannabis comes to mind).
A couple of minds of the SD GOP:
1 – Be docile and take DC money pretend we can wash it off but in reality we are only paving the way for DC and global banks to tear through South Dakota and leave its people decimated. The real war will be bitcoin vs CBDC, which will boil down to who creates computers and/or who can use a pencil and ledger paper. For a free market to be a Free Market, the principles must be enforced vertically. CBDC’s integration with social credit score is unadulterated communism enforced vertically through the integration of production, supply chain, and manufacturing efficiency data (Elon Musk’s factories are highly automated, producing and requiring a lot of data). Banking instruments become the only product, but are not accessible to everyone. Therefore, not a free market, and not truly a Republican value in my opinion. Allow overly regulated markets dominated by corporations to create conditions for Totalitarianism. Ignore that Totalitarianism, Communism, and Socialism are diametrically opposed to libertarian Free Market Economies. Do not consider that a Republic aims to put practical reasonable constraints on products like prostitution and addictive drug sales. Ignore that a Republic provides a mechanism to make judgement calls on the side of freedom when it comes to the market. Disregard absolute Constitutional guarantee of freedom of assembly and expression including the sanctity of online and telephonic communications (anonymity of US Citizens is critical to core processes like elections and social processes like confession).
2 – Be proactive and work together as a community to enforce or state borders, form-up a militia, assess our federal contractual obligations after having taken so much federal money, and be honest with one another who live here while beginning to work our way back to sovereignty as the federal fabric is being scuttled from the Military outward.
Pat,
The only thing I can disagree with you on this post is that you “might” be old! Just own it. Go Jacks!!
You can’t be, and never could, be “too conservative” to be a Republican in South Dakota. Proclaiming that if elected, a candidate would “Go to Pierre, and Vote No” has always been a winning proposition. South Dakotans would rather be buried in snow and freeze to death in the dark, than vote for ” wasteful government spending”.